Calcasieu Parish agriculture teachers receive important certification

All 10 Calcasieu Parish School Board agriculture teachers passed the new Louisiana Agritechnology exam, School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland said in a news release.

The exam covers a multitude of topics including agricultural safety, environmental safety, environmental conservation and management, and agribusiness marketing and finance concepts.

Calcasieu Parish is the first parish statewide in which all agriculture teachers managed to obtain this specialist certification. This credential is an important aspect of education as it is directly associated with all components of agriculture, a vital part of Louisiana's economy.

Listed below are the district's agriculture teachers:

Charlotte Trahan (Vinton High School)

Chad Aucoin (Starks High School)

Nancy Cooper (DeQuincy High School)

Jessie LeJeune (Sulphur High School)

Dara Johnson (Sulphur High School)

Josh Lavergne (Westlake High School)

Troy Ducote (Sam Houston High School)

Regina Smart (Sam Houston High School)

Bill Thompson (Iowa High School)

Hope Berry (Bell City High School)

