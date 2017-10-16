City of Lake Charles to host child safety and well-being workshop

The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

"Linked" is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of the King located at 2145 Oak Park Blvd.

The topics and dates for the next three months are:

Stress Relief, November 14, 2017

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), December 15, 2017

Child Abuse, January 9, 2017

Foster parents can receive one training hour per workshop. The workshops are free to the public, and a meal and childcare are provided.

Pre-registration is required. You can register to attend at www.swlafostercare.com or call 491-8735 for more information.

