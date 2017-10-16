Celebrating Louisiana Seafood Day in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Celebrating Louisiana Seafood Day in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Lake Charles today to celebrate Louisiana Seafood day.

Nungesser tour the Big Easy seafood processing facility then held a seafood luncheon at the Crying Eagle Brewery to taste and talk about the "truly natural, excellent product that comes straight from our shores."

As a state, Louisiana produces more than 850 million pounds of seafood each year and is the second largest seafood producer and largest commercial fishery in the contiguous United States.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SOWELA eligible for national scholars program

    SOWELA eligible for national scholars program

    Monday, October 16 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:32:36 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019.  The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways: Id...

    More >>

    SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019.  The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways: Id...

    More >>

  • City of Lake Charles to host child safety and well-being workshop

    City of Lake Charles to host child safety and well-being workshop

    Monday, October 16 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:31:05 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.  Linked is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of the King located at 2145 Oak Park Blvd. The topics and dates for the next three months are: Stress Relief, November 14, 2017  Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), December 15, 2017 Child Abuse, January 9, 2017 Foster parents can recei...

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.  Linked is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of the King located at 2145 Oak Park Blvd. The topics and dates for the next three months are: Stress Relief, November 14, 2017  Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), December 15, 2017 Child Abuse, January 9, 2017 Foster parents can recei...

    More >>

  • City of Sulphur re-introduces fluoride to water system

    City of Sulphur re-introduces fluoride to water system

    Monday, October 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-10-16 23:28:55 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    There's something different in the Sulphur City Water supply and not everyone is happy about it. The City just re-introduced Fluoride into its system today, to meet a state requirement. Many Sulphur residents are concerned about re-establishing Fluoride in their drinking water, but medical experts are certain it's not harmful especially with such low quantities in the water. 

    More >>

    There's something different in the Sulphur City Water supply and not everyone is happy about it. The City just re-introduced Fluoride into its system today, to meet a state requirement. Many Sulphur residents are concerned about re-establishing Fluoride in their drinking water, but medical experts are certain it's not harmful especially with such low quantities in the water. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly