Celebrating Louisiana Seafood Day in Lake Charles

SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019. The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways: Id...More >>
SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019. The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways: Id...More >>
The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. Linked is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of the King located at 2145 Oak Park Blvd. The topics and dates for the next three months are: Stress Relief, November 14, 2017 Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), December 15, 2017 Child Abuse, January 9, 2017 Foster parents can recei...More >>
The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. Linked is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of the King located at 2145 Oak Park Blvd. The topics and dates for the next three months are: Stress Relief, November 14, 2017 Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), December 15, 2017 Child Abuse, January 9, 2017 Foster parents can recei...More >>
There's something different in the Sulphur City Water supply and not everyone is happy about it. The City just re-introduced Fluoride into its system today, to meet a state requirement. Many Sulphur residents are concerned about re-establishing Fluoride in their drinking water, but medical experts are certain it's not harmful especially with such low quantities in the water.More >>
There's something different in the Sulphur City Water supply and not everyone is happy about it. The City just re-introduced Fluoride into its system today, to meet a state requirement. Many Sulphur residents are concerned about re-establishing Fluoride in their drinking water, but medical experts are certain it's not harmful especially with such low quantities in the water.More >>
The Lake Charles Fire Department will begin its semi-annual flushing of water hydrants around the city Monday. LCFD is required to test the hydrants twice a year in order to keep its class two fire rating. The flushing will occur in Ward 3, district 2 and stirs up iron particles and other materials. Water may be rust colored for residents and businesses in the area but it is temporary and safe for domestic use. Residents can pick up detergent from LCFD that w...More >>
The Lake Charles Fire Department will begin its semi-annual flushing of water hydrants around the city Monday. LCFD is required to test the hydrants twice a year in order to keep its class two fire rating. The flushing will occur in Ward 3, district 2 and stirs up iron particles and other materials. Water may be rust colored for residents and businesses in the area but it is temporary and safe for domestic use. Residents can pick up detergent from LCFD that w...More >>
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Lake Charles today to celebrate Louisiana Seafood day. Nungesser visited the Big Easy seafood processing facility and took a tour. After that, he held a seafood luncheon at the Cryin Eagle Brewery to taste and talk about the "truly natural, excellent product that comes straight from our shores." As a state, Louisiana produces more than 850 million pounds of seafood each year and is the second largest seafood producer and largest commercial ...More >>
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Lake Charles today to celebrate Louisiana Seafood day. Nungesser visited the Big Easy seafood processing facility and took a tour. After that, he held a seafood luncheon at the Cryin Eagle Brewery to taste and talk about the "truly natural, excellent product that comes straight from our shores." As a state, Louisiana produces more than 850 million pounds of seafood each year and is the second largest seafood producer and largest commercial ...More >>