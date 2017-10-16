Celebrating Louisiana Seafood Day in Lake Charles

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited Lake Charles today to celebrate Louisiana Seafood day.

Nungesser tour the Big Easy seafood processing facility then held a seafood luncheon at the Crying Eagle Brewery to taste and talk about the "truly natural, excellent product that comes straight from our shores."

As a state, Louisiana produces more than 850 million pounds of seafood each year and is the second largest seafood producer and largest commercial fishery in the contiguous United States.

