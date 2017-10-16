Lake Charles Fire Department flushing hydrants

The Lake Charles Fire Department will begin its semi-annual flushing of water hydrants around the city Monday.

LCFD is required to test the hydrants twice a year in order to keep its class two fire rating.

The flushing will occur in Ward 3, district 2 and stirs up iron particles and other materials. Water may be rust colored for residents and businesses in the area but it is temporary and safe for domestic use.

Residents can pick up detergent from LCFD that will get the red coloring out of clothing at the following locations:

LCFD Administration building, 4200 Kirkman Street

LCFD fire trucks

Neighborhood firehouse

You may also call 337-491-1598 or 337-491-1599 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.