McNeese Basketball Coaches Travel to Houston for SLC Social Media Day

HOUSTON, Texas - Southland Conference basketball coaches gathered on Monday, October 16 at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston for the Southland Conference Basketball Social Media Day. McNeese men's basketball head coach, Dave Simmons, gave attending media a brief look into the 2017-2018 Cowboy basketball season.



Simmons is heading into his 12th season at the helm in Lake Charles. McNeese was recently ranked to finish last in the Southland Conference this season, but Simmons and the Cowboys have other plans.



With three starters returning and the addition of two junior-college transfers, the Cowboys are implementing a new culture in Burton this year.



Simmons had the opportunity to talk to ESPN3 announcer, Lincoln Rose, as the two discussed what to expect from the Cowboys this upcoming season.



"We had a youthful team last year, and the new strength staff came in and helped the players really mature over the summer," Simmons said.



"We're lucky enough to bring back our top scorer, Kalob Ledoux, and with our new strength staff- we have a new tone and new work ethic. And if we can take what they have implemented in the weight room and apply it to the court, we will have a very defined team this year."



Women's basketball coach Kacie Cryer also traveled to Houston for the multi-event media day. Cryer and Simmons matched-up for a "pop-a-shot" challenge, with Cryer dropping nine shots to Simmons' five- Cryer would take home the win.



Cryer and the Cowgirls are headed into the 2017-2018 season with the hopes of returning to the SLC Tournament.



Both Cryer and Simmons mentioned the anticipation of the new Health & Human Performance Education Complex and Basketball Coliseum.



"Burton has been good to us and is full of so many great memories. The new stadium is going to bring an awesome new atmosphere to the campus and has already been a great recruiting tool," Cryer said.



The McNeese women's basketball team is bringing back six letterwinners from last season, in addition to redshirt athletes Keara Hudnall and Jasmyn Carswell.



"We're really excited about our talented newcomers as well as our girls returning from ACL injuries last year. Bringing back all that experience will help us in our tough schedule and prepare us for Incarnate Word in December," Cryer said.



Both the men and women begin their seasons on Nov. 10. Men's teams begin conference play on Dec. 28, while women's teams first tip on Dec. 31.



In addition to the initial October 16 airing on ESPN3 at 6 p.m. via watchespn.com and the ESPN app, archived video of each coach's comments and select quotes from each attendee will be available after the conclusion of the event.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.