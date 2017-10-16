SOWELA eligible for national scholars program

SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019.

The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways:

Identify eight exceptional middle-skills STEM programs from within a select sect of strong colleges, such as SOWELA, to serve as national exemplars. These programs will receive a $50,000 award.

Recognize winning programs and scholars nationally through conference presentations, news/media interviews, and widely disseminated video profiles of winning programs, their scholars, and their employer partners.

Partner with winning program heads to develop a toolkit for college leaders on effective practices for encouraging STEM program enrollment and student success.

SOWELA will also be able to compete for a $1 million Aspen Prize. Only 3 percent of technical colleges nationwide are eligible for both the Aspen Prize and the Siemens scholars program.

