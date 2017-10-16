Sulphur waste center closed for upgrades

The West Calcasieu Solid Waste Center in Sulphur will be closed for an estimated three weeks for construction.

The waste center located at 2915 Post Oak Road will receive surface improvements and will also be equipped with new sheds for temporary storage of recyclable items.

The East Calcasieu site, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles, will have additional containers and increased capacity to accommodate West Calcasieu customers.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.