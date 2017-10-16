Pres. Trump approves Gov. Edwards' request for Harvey assistance

President Donald Trump has approved federal assistance for Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Harvey, the state office of emergency preparation announced today.

Gov. Edwards requested the assistance. Harvey dropped around 17 inches of rain in parts of Southwest Louisiana after it made landfall as a tropical storm on Aug. 30.

Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Vernon parishes will receive all categories of public assistance. Also included on that list are Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and St. Charles parishes.

Jeff Davis is in the list of parishes that will receive assistance for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance. Also on that list are Acadia, Assumption, DeSoto, Iberia, Lafourche, Lafayette, Plaquemine, Rapides, St. Mary, and Vermillion Parishes.

All areas affected by Harvey will also receive hazard mitigation assistance, which covers "any action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural disasters."

The state’s request for individual assistance to help homeowners and households is still under review.

