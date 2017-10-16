SLIDESHOW: Cat Day photos

The Lake Charles Fire Department will begin its semi-annual flushing of water hydrants around the city Monday. LCFD is required to test the hydrants twice a year in order to keep its class two fire rating. The flushing will occur in Ward 3, district 2 and stirs up iron particles and other materials. Water may be rust colored for residents and businesses in the area but it is temporary and safe for domestic use. Residents can pick up detergent from LCFD that w...