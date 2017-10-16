McNeese homecoming events and parade route - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese homecoming events and parade route

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: McNeese State University) (Source: McNeese State University)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese State University is celebrating homecoming this week. Below is a list of 2017 McNeese Homecoming Activities for STUDENTS:

Monday, Oct. 16
Comedy Night
7 p.m. 
Old Ranch
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Tuesday, Oct. 17
Amnesty Day 
8 a.m.-4 p.m. 
La Jeunesse Room
Sponsored by the SGA

Day of Community Service
F.K. White Elementary/Landmark retirement home/Abraham's Tent (see attached schedule)
9 a.m.-1 p.m. 
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Wednesday, Oct. 18 
Oozeball 
3-7 p.m. 
Frasch Hall lawn
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Thursday, Oct. 19
Homecoming Parade
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter & McNeese President Daryl Burckel/Parade Marshals
7 p.m.
From Ryan Street to McNeese Street to Cowboy Stadium

Pep Rally and Fireworks 
9 p.m.
Cowboy Stadium
Fireworks sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association & corporate sponsors CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital and Coushatta Casino Resort.

Friday, Oct. 20
45th Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament
Mallard Cove Golf Course
11 a.m.
Sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association

Laser Tag
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Parra Ballroom
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Saturday, Oct. 21
Homecoming Student Tailgate 
Noon-5 p.m.
Cowboy Stadium Lot E

Alumni & Petrochem Tailgate parties
3-5 p.m.
Alumni Grove and Nolan Pavilion

Below are the events and celebrations the public can also enjoy: 

Thursday, Oct. 19

Homecoming Parade
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter & McNeese President Daryl Burckel/Parade Marshals
7 p.m.
From Ryan Street to McNeese Street to Cowboy Stadium

Pep Rally and Fireworks 
9 p.m.
Cowboy Stadium
Fireworks sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association & corporate sponsors CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital and Coushatta Casino Resort.

Friday, Oct. 20

Homecoming "Stroll Off"
7 p.m.
Recreational Complex

Saturday, Oct. 21

McNeese Cowboys vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals 6 p.m.
Cowboy Stadium

Bonus, there's still time for community entries for the 2017 McNeese State University Homecoming Parade scheduled to roll down Ryan Street at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

The deadline for community entries has been extended to noon Tuesday, Oct. 17. Entry fee is $60 per unit and this year's theme is "Stand Up Get Rowdy!"

To register, click HERE.  

