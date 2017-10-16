FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall has finally arrived and now we have much cooler temperatures for the week!

Now that our cold front has come through, we now have much cooler temperatures both in the afternoon and overnight! There is also less humidity outside making it feel even better outside! This will be the case through tonight with low temperatures in the lower 50s to the upper 40s north of I-10!

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with sunny skies and low temperatures. I’m putting the afternoon high at only 77 degrees! Along with the cooler temperatures, we will also have lower humidity! This is more of what the fall should feel like! This is a great time to get outdoors and enjoy the weather! Maybe grill out or eat out on the patio. You can even leave your windows through the overnight hours!

By the end of the week, we will still have mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected as a high pressure center is expected to dominate our area. This will also bring in northerly winds, keeping the humidity down. Temperatures will slowly warm back up from the low 80s in the afternoon and will eventually will be in only the mid 80s for the high! So, it will still be very nice throughout the week! Overnight lows will be warming up as well, but only to the mid 60s. So, it will much more like fall weather and should stay around these temperatures for the next few days.

Next weekend will have some clouds build back up and a few showers are possible. Particularly on Sunday. Saturday though, could also see some showers. Rain chances are at 30%. Sunday’s rain chances go up to 60%. This rain is in association with another cold front that will likely develop to our northwest and should bring more cool temperatures to southwest Louisiana by the start of next week.

Through the beginning of next week, we will have more sunny skies with little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will also be lower with highs in the lower 80s. Lows will be down in the upper 50s to the low 60s. This is all in assumption the cold front does push through over the weekend, which will clear out any clouds and knock the temperatures down.

There is an area of low pressure that is trying to develop about 100 miles east of the Bahamas. This has a medium chance of turning into a named storm. Even if something does develop, it has no threat to southwest Louisiana. It will move off to the north toward Bermuda.

