Registration for 'Toys for Tots' begins Oct. 30

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department, the Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps and the Al Worley Marine Corps League #1157 will begin accepting applications for the 'Toy for Tots' program on Oct. 30.

Children between the ages of 1-12 are eligible for the program if they live in households with incomes not exceeding these Health and Human Services income guidelines:

Size of Family 125% of Poverty Guidelines 1 $1,859 2 $2,432 3 $3,004 4 $3,576 5 $4,148 6 $4,720 7 $4,827 8 $4,935 9 $5,042 10 $5,149 11 $5,257 12 $5,364

Certify eligible residents can apply for the program at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center, 2000 Moeling St., in Lake Charles during the following times and dates: 8:30 a.m.- noon and 1-3 p.m., between Oct. 30 - Nov. 2 and Nov. 6-8.

Residents applying for the 'Toys for Tots' program will be required to provide copies of the following:

Proof of Calcasieu Parish residency

Picture identification

Birth certificate or social security card for each child

Three (3) paycheck stubs or awards letter from SSI, VA, SS, AFDC, etc.

Current food stamp eligibility letter (dated within 60 days).

The 'Toys for Tots' distribution day will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Children must be present to receive toys.

The Toys for Tots Foundation and Al Worley Marine Corps League #1157 have approved all rules for participation in this project. Rules for acceptance or participation in the project are for all individuals regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap.

For more information on the application and selection process, call Vida Riggs at 337-721-4024.

