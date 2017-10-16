Registration for 'Toys for Tots' begins Oct. 30 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Registration for 'Toys for Tots' begins Oct. 30

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department, the Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps and the Al Worley Marine Corps League #1157 will begin accepting applications for the 'Toy for Tots' program on Oct. 30.

Children between the ages of 1-12 are eligible for the program if they live in households with incomes not exceeding these Health and Human Services income guidelines:

Size of Family 125% of Poverty Guidelines
1 $1,859
2 $2,432
3 $3,004
4 $3,576
5 $4,148
6 $4,720
7 $4,827
8 $4,935
9 $5,042
10 $5,149
11 $5,257
12 $5,364

Certify eligible residents can apply for the program at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center, 2000 Moeling St., in Lake Charles during the following times and dates: 8:30 a.m.- noon and 1-3 p.m., between Oct. 30 - Nov. 2 and Nov. 6-8.

Residents applying for the 'Toys for Tots' program  will be required to provide copies of the following:

  • Proof of Calcasieu Parish residency
  • Picture identification
  • Birth certificate or social security card for each child
  • Three (3) paycheck stubs or awards letter from SSI, VA, SS, AFDC, etc.
  • Current food stamp eligibility letter (dated within 60 days).

The 'Toys for Tots' distribution day will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Children must be present to receive toys.

The Toys for Tots Foundation and Al Worley Marine Corps League #1157 have approved all rules for participation in this project. Rules for acceptance or participation in the project are for all individuals regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap.

For more information on the application and selection process, call Vida Riggs at 337-721-4024.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SOWELA opens bookstore in Sycamore Student Center

    SOWELA opens bookstore in Sycamore Student Center

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:31:11 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A new bookstore opened at SOWELA Technical Community College Tuesday.  The grand opening was part of the college's Students Appreciation and Spirit Day. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, and discounts for students and alumni.  The new bookstore is located in the just-opened Sycamore Student Center on campus.  "As SOWELA continues to grow and expand, the addition of a "real" bookstore that not only carries textbooks and school-relat...

    More >>

    A new bookstore opened at SOWELA Technical Community College Tuesday.  The grand opening was part of the college's Students Appreciation and Spirit Day. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, and discounts for students and alumni.  The new bookstore is located in the just-opened Sycamore Student Center on campus.  "As SOWELA continues to grow and expand, the addition of a "real" bookstore that not only carries textbooks and school-relat...

    More >>

  • Sulphur man arrested for violating charter boat regulations

    Sulphur man arrested for violating charter boat regulations

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:28:20 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

    A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations.  Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish.  Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...

    More >>

    A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations.  Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish.  Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...

    More >>

  • Facebook video of Leesville man playing National Anthem goes viral

    Facebook video of Leesville man playing National Anthem goes viral

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:08:46 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    A Leesville man has gone viral on Facebook after a video of him playing the national anthem on the fiddle was posted by Alexandria NBC station KALB.  Grant Blakeney played the anthem on his fiddle at the Leesville Lions Club Rodeo and since the video was posted it has gotten 60,000 and been shared over a thousand times.  KALB Lydia Magallanes Grant Blakeney is a Leesville native and business owner.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A Leesville man has gone viral on Facebook after a video of him playing the national anthem on the fiddle was posted by Alexandria NBC station KALB.  Grant Blakeney played the anthem on his fiddle at the Leesville Lions Club Rodeo and since the video was posted it has gotten 60,000 and been shared over a thousand times.  KALB Lydia Magallanes Grant Blakeney is a Leesville native and business owner.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly