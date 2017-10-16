Woodrow Karey pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge

Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in his church four years ago pleaded not guilty to manslaughter this morning.

Manslaughter carries a sentence of between 0 to 40 year, but the state has filed a notice of intent to invoke a firearm enhancement. The firearm enhancement would up the minimum sentence to 20 years.

Karey's trial is set for January 16, 2018.

