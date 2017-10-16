TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 WB at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 WB at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound at Calcasieu River Bridge.

The inside lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

Traffic is backed up by Fruge Street.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

