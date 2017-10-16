TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 WB at the bridge

Calling all students, alumni and community members: it's time to “Stand Up Get Rowdy!” – this year’s theme for McNeese State University's Homecoming 2017. This year's weeklong celebration includes an evening of trampoline fun, a comedy night, a day of community service, oozeball, the parade, pep rally and fireworks, a "stroll off," tailgating, the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen and much more - all leading up to the big Homec...

More >>