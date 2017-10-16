FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures have arrived

The long awaited cold front moved through Southwest Louisiana last night, and as expected there was hardly any rain associated with its passage, but a gusty north wind and lower humidity lets you know that it has passed through. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 60s during the early morning hours before gradually warming up into the 70s by this afternoon.

Water conditions will be rough today due to the gusty north winds with a small craft advisory in effect for the nearshore waters and area lakes, so use caution if on a small boat today. Winds will remain gusty up to 30 mph at times through most of the morning and afternoon, calming by this evening. Temperatures should reach the upper 70s by this afternoon but with much lower humidity, making for a real fall treat to those waiting for a cooldown.

Tonight, skies will clear out completely with calmer winds allowing temperatures to quickly drop into the 60s after sunset and continue to fall into the 50s closer to midnight with some spots in northern Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s by Tuesday morning, with lower 50s along I-10 southward.

For the rest of the week, the fall feel will carry over into Tuesday and Wednesday with a gradual warm-up on the way for the latter half of the workweek with a warmer onshore wind returning by Friday which will signal warmer mornings and return the chance of showers to the area by the upcoming weekend, especially Sunday.

The tropics show no signs of trouble in the Gulf, but one area of disturbed weather east of the Bahamas has a medium chance of tropical development this week as it heads generally toward the north and toward Bermuda later this week, curving away from the U.S. back out to sea.

Have a great Monday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry