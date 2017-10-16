"Stand Up Get Rowdy!” for this year's McNeese State University h - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

"Stand Up Get Rowdy!” for this year's McNeese State University homecoming

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Calling all students, alumni and community members: it's time to “Stand Up Get Rowdy!” – this year’s theme for McNeese State University's Homecoming 2017.

This year's weeklong celebration includes an evening of trampoline fun, a comedy night, a day of community service, oozeball, the parade, pep rally and fireworks, a "stroll off," tailgating, the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen and much more - all leading up to the big Homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 21, in Cowboy Stadium.

Here's the full list of 2017 McNeese Homecoming Activities:

Monday, Oct. 16
Comedy Night
7 p.m. 
Old Ranch
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Tuesday, Oct. 17
Amnesty Day 
8 a.m.-4 p.m. 
La Jeunesse Room
Sponsored by the SGA

Day of Community Service"
F.K. White Elementary/Landmark retirement home/Abraham's Tent (see attached schedule)
9 a.m.-1 p.m. 
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Wednesday, Oct. 18 
Oozeball 
3-7 p.m. 
Frasch Hall lawn
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Thursday, Oct. 19
Homecoming Parade
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter & McNeese President Daryl Burckel/Parade Marshals
7 p.m.
From Ryan Street to McNeese Street to Cowboy Stadium

Pep Rally and Fireworks 
9 p.m.
Cowboy Stadium
Fireworks sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association & corporate sponsors CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital and Coushatta Casino Resort.

Friday, Oct. 20
45th Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament
Mallard Cove Gold Course
11 a.m.
Sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association

Laser Tag
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Parra Ballroom
Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition

Homecoming "Stroll Off"
7 p.m.
Recreational Complex

Saturday, Oct. 21
Homecoming Student Tailgate 
Noon-5 p.m.
Cowboy Stadium Lot E

Alumni & Petrochem Tailgate parties
3-5 p.m.
Alumni Grove and Nolan Pavilion

McNeese Cowboys vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals 6 p.m.
Cowboy Stadium

Bonus, there's still time for community entries for the 2017 McNeese State University Homecoming Parade scheduled to roll down Ryan Street at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

The deadline for community entries has been extended to noon Tuesday, Oct. 17. Entry fee is $60 per unit and this year's theme is "Stand Up Get Rowdy!"

To register, click HERE.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  More Local News

