WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Oil rig explosion update

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A local musician, carrying the most historical name in all of Zydeco, continues the legacy of his family and brings the genre to national television.More >>
Dozens descended on the Lake Charles Amphitheater Sunday afternoon to walk with Silent Footprints, a non-profit which helps those who've lost a child from a miscarriage or stillbirth cope with grief.More >>
The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is closed due to emergency road construction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.More >>
