WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Oil rig explosion update

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

An oil rig is burning in a Louisiana lake as the search and rescue continue for a missing worker.

Funeral services will be held for fallen Fort Polk soldier Army Specialist Alex Missildine.

Sasol reaches a hiring benchmark in the building of its $11 billion petrochemical complex under construction in Southwest Louisiana.

A local musician, carrying the most historical name in all of Zydeco, continues the legacy of his family and brings the genre to national television.

Dozens descended on the Lake Charles Amphitheater Sunday afternoon to walk with Silent Footprints.

If you have ever wanted to climb aboard a real steam locomotive, you will have the chance in New Orleans at the annual steam train festival at Aububon Park.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, the death toll in a double car bombing in Somalia has reached more than 300 people.

And Facebook fans can now use the social media site to order food.

In weather, the long-awaited cold front moved through Southwest Louisiana last night, and as expected there was hardly any rain associated with its passage, but a gusty north wind and lower humidity lets you know that it has passed through. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 60s during the early morning hours before gradually warming up into the 70s by this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.