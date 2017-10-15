Dozens walk for Silent Footprints

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A local musician, carrying the most historical name in all of Zydeco, continues the legacy of his family and brings the genre to national television.More >>
Dozens descended on the Lake Charles Amphitheater Sunday afternoon to walk with Silent Footprints, a non-profit which helps those who've lost a child from a miscarriage or stillbirth cope with grief.More >>
All lanes of I-10 westbound at La. 378 are now open and traffic congestion is minimal, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. The right lane of I-10 westbound at La. 378 had been blocked earlier due to an accident, according to DOTD.More >>
