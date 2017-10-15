Dozens walk for Silent Footprints - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dozens walk for Silent Footprints

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Dozens descended on the Lake Charles Amphitheater Sunday afternoon to walk with Silent Footprints, a non-profit which helps those who've lost a child from a miscarriage or stillbirth cope with grief.

"I delivered a stillborn baby, I know what it feels like to go through the hurt," said Kimberly Guillory, president of Silent Footprints. "I wanted to be a voice for myself and other moms to stop the stigma of silence."

At the end of the walk, walkers released pink and blue balloons to remind their lost loved ones they still love them.

To learn more about Silent Footprints, click here.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Oil rig explosion update

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Oil rig explosion update

    Monday, October 16 2017 5:30 AM EDT2017-10-16 09:30:03 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • "Stand Up Get Rowdy!” for this year's McNeese State University homecoming

    "Stand Up Get Rowdy!” for this year's McNeese State University homecoming

    Monday, October 16 2017 5:27 AM EDT2017-10-16 09:27:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Calling all students, alumni and community members: it's time to “Stand Up Get Rowdy!” – this year’s theme for McNeese State University's Homecoming 2017. This year's weeklong celebration includes an evening of trampoline fun, a comedy night, a day of community service, oozeball, the parade, pep rally and fireworks, a "stroll off," tailgating, the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen and much more - all leading up to the big Homec...More >>
    Calling all students, alumni and community members: it's time to “Stand Up Get Rowdy!” – this year’s theme for McNeese State University's Homecoming 2017. This year's weeklong celebration includes an evening of trampoline fun, a comedy night, a day of community service, oozeball, the parade, pep rally and fireworks, a "stroll off," tailgating, the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen and much more - all leading up to the big Homec...More >>

  • Local musician set to make appearance on hit TV show

    Local musician set to make appearance on hit TV show

    Sunday, October 15 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-10-16 01:43:36 GMT

    A local musician, carrying the most historical name in all of Zydeco, continues the legacy of his family and brings the genre to national television.

    More >>

    A local musician, carrying the most historical name in all of Zydeco, continues the legacy of his family and brings the genre to national television.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly