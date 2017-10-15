Dozens walk for Silent Footprints

Dozens descended on the Lake Charles Amphitheater Sunday afternoon to walk with Silent Footprints, a non-profit which helps those who've lost a child from a miscarriage or stillbirth cope with grief.

"I delivered a stillborn baby, I know what it feels like to go through the hurt," said Kimberly Guillory, president of Silent Footprints. "I wanted to be a voice for myself and other moms to stop the stigma of silence."

At the end of the walk, walkers released pink and blue balloons to remind their lost loved ones they still love them.

