Local musician set to make appearance on hit TV show

A local musician, carrying the most historical name in all of Zydeco, continues the legacy of his family and brings the genre to national television.

“My grandfather's cousin, Amede Ardoin, was the first person to record Cajun or Creole music. My grandfather, Bos Sec Ardoin, was a living legend until he passed. My dad and his brothers were the Ardoin Brothers. Me and my little brother had Chris Ardoin Double Clutchin’ and now I have Sean Ardoin Zydekool, so some people like to call us the root, so from the root system I'm a branch,” said Sean Ardoin.

Music was and still is weaved into Ardoin's life. Picking up the accordion at the age of 11, this Zydeco pioneer has been playing professionally for 37 years.

“What I call my music, as an artist, is ‘Creole Rock and Soul’ because I find that the people around the country either love Zydeco or they don't really like it, but the thing is, whatever version of that they like, that isn't what we do here in Southwest Louisiana,” said Ardoin.

Ardoin and his brother, Chris, revolutionized the genre by mixing in R&B influences, keeping a huge spectrum of generations captivated by the music.

“Zydeco music is one of the only remaining American music that’s still supported by the people that created it, in the region that it was created in, so every weekend from Houston to Lafayette - the Mississippi River and up to Alexandria, you'll find a vibrant young demographic supporting Zydeco music which means that we're alive and well,” said Ardoin.

You can put your finger on Zydeco's pulse every Sunday at Sloppy's Downtown, where Ardoin has started a regular brunch event, or throughout the various festivals and concerts in the area.

Or you can look at our neighbors on the other side of the world. It's a very popular genre in England and other European countries, even in Japan.

“When you grow up on the side of the mountain and you don't even recognize the scale until somebody comes and visits and says, 'Hey, did you know you live on the side of this beautiful mountain?’ you're like, ‘Hey, I guess I do,’” said Ardoin.

On top of Sean Ardoin's laundry list of accomplishments, his mission is to make sure the beauty Southwest Louisiana sees in Zydeco is shared by the rest of the world.

He's had that opportunity and is set to make an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Network's hit show Queen Sugar.

“We have been misrepresented on TV so bad in the past, this will be the first time since Buckwheat was in the Big Easy— this will be the first time that Zydeco Music, proper, has been able to be represented on a national, current TV show in its authentic form,” said Ardoin.

Ardoin and his band ZydeKool will appear on the show playing their own authentic Zydeco hit “Pullin'.”

“I'm extremely proud to be able to be that face to bring it because that's actually one of my goals, that I would be one of the people to bring Zydeco to the world and the national consciousness, because Zydeco is the only music that hasn't had its time in the lights, and I think its time is now,” said Ardoin.

The episode of Queen Sugar airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on OWN TV.

What's next for the singer, motivational speaker, and now author-in-the-making?

