Seven Goal Shutout Win for McNeese Soccer on Senior Day

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Soccer (11-3-1, 7-1) posted a 7-0 shutout victory over University of the Incarnate Word (2-11, 1-7) on Cowgirl Senior Day- scoring a goal for each of the seven seniors.



Starting mid-fielder, Taylor Trent was part of the squad's record breaking shutout with 22 minutes of play split between the first and second half. The 7-0 victory is McNeese's 11th of the season, boosting them into first place in program history for shutouts in a season.



Annie Bravenec notched her final 90 minutes as a Cowgirl and took home the shutout win after dedicating over 2,000 minutes to Cowgirl soccer over the past five years.



Nikki Schaaf put up a full 90 minutes for the Cowgirls, her 13th time doing so this season. Schaaf took no time at all to assist McNeese in taking a 1-0 lead, sending a high ball into the box for Palet to get a head on a score the game-winner.



Schaaf and senior teammate Gabi D'Alesandro were a part of a defense that allowed only two shots in the entire match- the Cardinals lowest offensive performance of the season.



D'Alesandro also played a part in the Cowgirl offense, moving into the midfielder spot after starting the match on the line. With D'Alesandro's help, McNeese's seven goals are the most the Cowgirls have scored in a match since 2011.



Palet's corner kick skills would help land McNeese another scoring opportunity in the 20th minute, when junior Nola Prickett would find one of Palet's balls in the box. The kick would be deflected off of the back of a defending UIW player, before Prickett managed to take a shot and score, putting the Cowgirls up 2-0 in the first half.



Savannah LaRicci was one of six Cowgirls with two or more shots in Sunday's contest. LaRicci assisted freshman forward, Havana Johnson on her goal in with 32:03 on the clock. The assist is LaRicci's 17th in her career, tying her for first in Cowgirl history.



Kayla Goedicke the starting forward from Katy, Texas, went 1-1 in shots on goal in her final game at Cowgirl Field. Goedicke took one shot on goal in the 57th minute of play and with the assistance of freshman Maddie Neidig, added the fourth score of the game. The goal would be Goedicke's first of the season and the 12th of her career.



Sara Ortiz, with 64 minutes on the pitch, was a key part of the Cowgirl offense. Ortiz got a foot on the ball from a Rachel Palet corner kick in the 59th minute, and shifted the ball to Morgan Middleton who sent it in to the back of the net, Ortiz's assist would help put McNeese up 5-0 over UIW.



The final two scores of the game came at the hands of freshmen Mariah Ruelas (73:23) and Anna Watson (81:11), with the assists credited to Dayna Garcia and Erin Winters.



McNeese outshot UIW in Sunday's win, 18-2, while handing UIW its sixth straight loss and bringing the all-time series record to 3-1-1 in favor of the Cowgirls.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.