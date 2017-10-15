TRAFFIC: Right lane of I-10 WB blocked at La. 378 due to accident

The right lane of I-10 westbound is blocked at La. 378 due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion near the accident is minimal, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is closed due to emergency road construction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
Louisiana voters have elected (name) as the new state treasurer, and have (approved/rejected) (number) state constitutional amendments. (name) received ( votes, percent), defeating (name) ( votes, percent), (name) ( votes, percent), (name) ( votes, percent), (name) ( votes, percent) and (name), ( votes, percent).
Results from today's election.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting occurred late Friday night on Topsy Road.
