Friday night shooting on Topsy Road confirmed

Results from today's election.More >>
Results from today's election.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting occurred late Friday night on Topsy Road.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting occurred late Friday night on Topsy Road.More >>
Hundreds descended on the Lake Charles Civic Center to walk to end Alzheimer's Disease Saturday morning. Community members also honored and paid tribute to those suffering from the degenerative disease.More >>
Hundreds descended on the Lake Charles Civic Center to walk to end Alzheimer's Disease Saturday morning. Community members also honored and paid tribute to those suffering from the degenerative disease.More >>
The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is now open, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. The ramp had been closed Saturday due to emergency road construction, according to DOTD.More >>
The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is now open, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. The ramp had been closed Saturday due to emergency road construction, according to DOTD.More >>
Through tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warm overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Sunday will be another hot summer-like day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the low 90s in the afternoon. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Therefore, the humidity will also be high.More >>
Through tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warm overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Sunday will be another hot summer-like day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the low 90s in the afternoon. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Therefore, the humidity will also be high.More >>