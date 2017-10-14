Friday night shooting on Topsy Road confirmed - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Friday night shooting on Topsy Road confirmed

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting occurred late Friday night on Topsy Road.

CPSO received a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Topsy Road at 11:05 p.m., said Sgt. Bryan Alexander.

One person was shot and sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The investigation is ongoing, said Alexander.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

