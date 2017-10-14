Hundreds walk in Lake Charles to end Alzheimer's - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hundreds walk in Lake Charles to end Alzheimer's

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Hundreds descended on the Lake Charles Civic Center to walk to end Alzheimer's Disease Saturday morning.

Community members also honored and paid tribute to those suffering from the degenerative disease.

Megan Hartman's father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. She said these walks are quite uplifting for her family.

"Today is the day for the caregivers and the people in the community who deal with this terrible disease every day to come together as a family, as a community to support one another and uplift each other," Hartman said. "It's a really encouraging event for us and for our family every year."

This year's goal is to raise $50,000. If you would like to donate, text "2endalz" to 51555.

