FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of summer weather before Fall arrives!

Through tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warm overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool.

Sunday will be another hot summer-like day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the low 90s in the afternoon. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Therefore, the humidity will also be high. By the late afternoon, and in the evening hours, we will have a few showers possible. This is the cold front that will be pushing through. Temperatures overnight will quickly be cooling down to the lower 60s!

Monday’s cold front should come through sometime in the early morning hours, which will help keep temperatures cool during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 70s! Skies will be clearing throughout the day with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will fall to the lower to mid 50s, so it will almost feel ‘cold’ compared to the hot weather we have now!

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with sunny skies and low temperatures. I’m putting the afternoon high at only 77 degrees! Along with the cooler temperatures, we will also have lower humidity! This is more of what the fall should feel like! This is also a great time to get outdoors and enjoy the weather! Maybe grill out or eat out on the patio! You can even leave your windows through the overnight hours!

By the end of the week and into next weekend, we will still have mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected as a high pressure center is expected to dominate our area. This will also bring in northerly winds keeping the humidity down. Temperatures will slowly warm back up from the low 80s in the afternoon and will eventually will be in only the mid 80s for the high! So, it will still be very nice4 throughout the week! Overnight lows will be warming up as well, but only to the mid 60s. So, it will much more like fall weather and should stay around these temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Hurricane Ophelia is still in the Atlantic and is a category three. The good news is, she does not pose any threat to the United States. Ophelia will continue to track east toward Europe and will greatly weaken before making a landfall near Ireland.

