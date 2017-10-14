SLIDESHOW: Moss Bluff man visits Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SLIDESHOW: Moss Bluff man visits Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (Source: Jerry Webb) Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (Source: Jerry Webb)
Jerry Webb of Moss Bluff has sent back a whole lot of great pictures from the 2017 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta - check them out in the attached slideshow.

Webb said around 600 balloons launched every morning at the event, which began Saturday Oct. 7 and ends Sunday, Oct. 15.

Webb was even lucky enough to fly in one of the balloons, he said.

If you have photos of unique events like the Balloon Fiesta, please send them to newmedia@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Saturday, October 14 2017
