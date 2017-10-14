SLIDESHOW: Moss Bluff man visits Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Jerry Webb of Moss Bluff has sent back a whole lot of great pictures from the 2017 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta - check them out in the attached slideshow. Webb said that around 600 balloons launched every morning at the event, which began Saturday Oct. 7 and ends Sunday, Oct. 15. Webb was even lucky enough to fly in one of the balloons, he said. If you have photos or video of interesting events like the Balloon Fiesta, please send them to ...More >>
Jerry Webb of Moss Bluff has sent back a whole lot of great pictures from the 2017 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta - check them out in the attached slideshow. Webb said that around 600 balloons launched every morning at the event, which began Saturday Oct. 7 and ends Sunday, Oct. 15. Webb was even lucky enough to fly in one of the balloons, he said. If you have photos or video of interesting events like the Balloon Fiesta, please send them to ...More >>
Skeletal remains were reportedly discovered Thursday morning on Oilfield Road, west of Welsh. According to KATC, the United States Postal Inspection Service is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Skeletal remains were reportedly discovered Thursday morning on Oilfield Road, west of Welsh. According to KATC, the United States Postal Inspection Service is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Vincent Settlement Elementary has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School, one of only six in Louisiana. Friday morning, there was a schoolwide ceremony to celebrate the achievement.More >>
Vincent Settlement Elementary has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School, one of only six in Louisiana. Friday morning, there was a schoolwide ceremony to celebrate the achievement.More >>
The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is closed due to emergency road construction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.More >>
The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is closed due to emergency road construction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.More >>
There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...More >>
There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...More >>