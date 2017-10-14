Skeletal remains discovered near Welsh

Skeletal remains were reportedly discovered Thursday morning on Oilfield Road, west of Welsh. According to KATC, the United States Postal Investigative Services is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Vincent Settlement Elementary has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School, one of only six in Louisiana. Friday morning, there was a schoolwide ceremony to celebrate the achievement.More >>
The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is closed due to emergency road construction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.More >>
There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...More >>
It's a sad statistic. Close to 17 infant deaths recorded already this year in Calcasieu Parish. Life's changed in the last five years for Arica Reed. Her son Dane keeps her pretty busy, but she never stops thinking about Kaden. "I still think of him all the time," said Arica. "I still think of that day, you know it's just something that you never can forget." It was in 2013 when Arica dropped her son Kaden off with a baby sitter, an...More >>
