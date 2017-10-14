Skeletal remains discovered near Welsh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Skeletal remains discovered near Welsh

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

Skeletal remains were reportedly discovered Thursday morning on Oilfield Road, west of Welsh.

According to KATC, the United States Postal Investigative Services is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing, and that there is no public threat, according to KATC.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Skeletal remains discovered near Welsh

    Skeletal remains discovered near Welsh

    Saturday, October 14 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-10-14 17:54:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Skeletal remains were reportedly discovered Thursday morning on Oilfield Road, west of Welsh. According to KATC, the United States Postal Investigative Services is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    Skeletal remains were reportedly discovered Thursday morning on Oilfield Road, west of Welsh. According to KATC, the United States Postal Investigative Services is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

  • Vincent Settlement Elementary named 2017 National Blue Ribbon School

    Vincent Settlement Elementary named 2017 National Blue Ribbon School

    Saturday, October 14 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-10-14 15:42:59 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Vincent Settlement Elementary has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School, one of only six in Louisiana. Friday morning, there was a schoolwide ceremony to celebrate the achievement.

    More >>

    Vincent Settlement Elementary has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School, one of only six in Louisiana. Friday morning, there was a schoolwide ceremony to celebrate the achievement.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Exit ramp from I-210 WB to I-10 EB closed for construction work

    TRAFFIC: Exit ramp from I-210 WB to I-10 EB closed for construction work

    Saturday, October 14 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-10-14 15:33:15 GMT
    (Source: Google maps)(Source: Google maps)

    The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is closed due to emergency road construction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.  

    More >>

    The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound (Exit 1B) is closed due to emergency road construction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly