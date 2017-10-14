Skeletal remains discovered near Welsh

Skeletal remains were reportedly discovered Thursday morning on Oilfield Road, west of Welsh.

According to KATC, the United States Postal Investigative Services is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing, and that there is no public threat, according to KATC.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.