Oct. 14 Election Results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana



Oct. 14 Election Results

(Source: Secretary of State) (Source: Secretary of State)

The polls have closed.

Mobile users, click HERE to see election results from today's races, which include state treasurer.

Early voting should be reported soon after 8 p.m., followed by updated numbers as precincts report.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oct. 14 Election Results

    Oct. 14 Election Results

    Saturday, October 14 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-10-15 00:47:41 GMT
    (Source: Secretary of State)(Source: Secretary of State)

    Results from today's election.

    More >>

    Results from today's election.

    More >>

  • Friday night shooting on Topsy Road confirmed

    Friday night shooting on Topsy Road confirmed

    Saturday, October 14 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-10-15 00:38:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting occurred late Friday night on Topsy Road.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting occurred late Friday night on Topsy Road.

    More >>

  • Hundreds walk in Lake Charles to end Alzheimer's

    Hundreds walk in Lake Charles to end Alzheimer's

    Saturday, October 14 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-10-15 00:11:42 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Hundreds descended on the Lake Charles Civic Center to walk to end Alzheimer's Disease Saturday morning. Community members also honored and paid tribute to those suffering from the degenerative disease.

    More >>

    Hundreds descended on the Lake Charles Civic Center to walk to end Alzheimer's Disease Saturday morning. Community members also honored and paid tribute to those suffering from the degenerative disease.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly