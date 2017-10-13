Oct. 14 Election Results

Through tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warm overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Sunday will be another hot summer-like day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the low 90s in the afternoon. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Therefore, the humidity will also be high.