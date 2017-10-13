Infant deaths on the rise in Calcasieu Parish

It's a sad statistic. Close to 17 infant deaths recorded already this year in Calcasieu Parish.

Life's changed in the last five years for Arica Reed.

Her son Dane keeps her pretty busy, but she never stops thinking about Kaden.

"I still think of him all the time," said Arica. "I still think of that day, you know it's just something that you never can forget."

It was in 2013 when Arica dropped her son Kaden off with a babysitter, and her life changed forever.

"She laid him down in an adult bed, and he got wedged between a mattress and the wall and suffocated," she said.

Losing Kaden was painful, but she knew she had to share his story to make sure others never have to feel what she's felt.

"There's always somebody that comes to me and tells me I had a baby that passed away due to SIDS or I had a baby pass away due to suffocation, and it still amazes me that it happens so often," she said.

Unfortunately, infant deaths seem to be rising here in Calcasieu Parish.

"I want to say we're in between 15 to 17 infant deaths so far just this year, only in the 10th month of this year, which is at a higher rate than it has been at any other time prior to," said chief investigator Charlie Hunter.

Hunter and Calcasieu coroner Dr. Terry Welke say many of these deaths are caused by unsafe sleeping environments.

"A major problem was, 'Well, my parents slept with me, my aunt and uncle slept with their kids,' and so on and so forth," said Welke.

With help from Arica, the coroner's office works to inform the the public about safe sleep practices by holding classes and baby showers.

And as Arica continues to share Kaden's story she hopes others will stay informed and ask questions if their child is in the care of others.

"Don't feel like a crazy mom or an overprotective mom because of that," she said. "At the end of the day you get to bring your baby home."

If you are interested in signing up for a safe sleep class you can call the coroner's office at 337-477-7537.

You can also visit their Facebook page, HERE.

If you are interested in helping with the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to donate resources or help plan safe sleep community events you can call Community Chest Inc. at 337-855-4602.

