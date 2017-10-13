Infant deaths on the rise in Calcasieu Parish

There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...More >>
It's a sad statistic. Close to 17 infant deaths recorded already this year in Calcasieu Parish. Life's changed in the last five years for Arica Reed. Her son Dane keeps her pretty busy, but she never stops thinking about Kaden. "I still think of him all the time," said Arica. "I still think of that day, you know it's just something that you never can forget." It was in 2013 when Arica dropped her son Kaden off with a baby sitter, an...More >>
Statewide races State Treasurer Angele Davis (REP) Derrick Edwards (DEM) Terry Hughes (REP) Joseph D. Little (LBT) Neil Riser (REP) John Schroder (REP) Amendment No. 1 CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(N)) Amendment No. 2 C...More >>
The 100th anniversary of what many believe to be the last apparition of the Mother of Jesus in Fatima, Portugal, is being commemorated in the Lake Area, as well as around the world.More >>
The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. Ferry services had been suspended earlier Friday due to maintenance.More >>
