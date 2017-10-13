Lake Area Catholics celebrate 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima

The 100th anniversary of what many believe to be the last apparition of the Mother of Jesus in Fatima, Portugal, is being commemorated in the Lake Area, as well as around the world.

Oct. 13, 1917 marks what many believe was the final appearance of Our Lady of Fatima to three shepherd children. On this centennial, many Catholics believe her message is perhaps even more relevant, as Rev. Father Rommel Tolentino explains.

"Our Blessed Mother came with a message of love and hope. Jesus, God loves us and so he sends his own mother to warn us and to give us messages of love and hope. So, Mary leads us to Christ," said Rev.Father Tolentino.

"We are living in challenging times, and yet God has not given up on us, right? And so her message is really a message of conversion, amendment of life, you know, prayer and sacrifices, and reparation for our own sins and the conversion of sinners - pray the Rosary daily," he said.

Children from ICCS processed to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to commemorate the anniversary and to pray.

Children from St. Margaret School made a pilgrimage from school to the Cathedral, as Sister Mary Elizabeth Ann explains.

"We tried to heed Our Lady of Fatima's message to pray the Rosary and to make sacrifices, and we prayed the joyful and the luminous mysteries on our way over to the Cathedral and when we return we'll pray the sorrowful and glorious mysteries," she said.

She too says Our Lady of Fatima is needed now more than ever, and the children agree.

"I think she can get people to express their faith more, like follow God more so they believe," said Nicholas Harris, 7th grade student at St. Margaret School.

"Our Lady of Fatima brought all kinds of people together to see her and still today she brings all kind of people together. Maybe if we pray to her she'll help stop the shootings that are happening around America and around the world," said Mary Wicke, also in 7th grade.

And those who carry the faith tradition forward believe the great promise of Fatima is the Holy Rosary, offered as a mighty weapon against evil in the world.

