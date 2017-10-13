Lake Area Catholics celebrate 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima

The 100th anniversary of what many believe to be the last apparition of the Mother of Jesus in Fatima, Portugal, is being commemorated in the Lake Area, as well as around the world.More >>
There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...More >>
The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. Ferry services had been suspended earlier Friday due to maintenance.More >>
A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.More >>
A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday. Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them. Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt. Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center o...More >>
