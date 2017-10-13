Man accused of flashing women at Civic Center found guilty on seven of nine charges

A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday.

Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt.

Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Shell Beach Drive and on Dr. Michael Debakey Drive.

Barber was caught after exposing himself to an undercover female officer in the 1300 block of Common Street. The officer was in the area as part of a sting operation.

Authorities say Barber has two prior convictions for obscenity.

