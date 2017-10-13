Man accused of flashing women at Civic Center found guilty on s - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Man accused of flashing women at Civic Center found guilty on seven of nine charges

By KPLC Digital Staff
Trevis Syntel Barber (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Trevis Syntel Barber (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday.

Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt.

Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Shell Beach Drive and on Dr. Michael Debakey Drive.

Barber was caught after exposing himself to an undercover female officer in the 1300 block of Common Street. The officer was in the area as part of a sting operation.

Authorities say Barber has two prior convictions for obscenity.

  • TDL Week 7: High school football scores

    TDL Week 7: High school football scores

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:50:03 GMT

    There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...

    There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...

  • Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of female victim

    Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of female victim

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:34:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

    A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

    Man accused of flashing women at Civic Center found guilty on seven of nine charges

    Man accused of flashing women at Civic Center found guilty on seven of nine charges

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:16:56 GMT
    Trevis Syntel Barber (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Trevis Syntel Barber (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday. Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them. Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt. Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center o...

    A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday. Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them. Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt. Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center o...

