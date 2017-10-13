Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of female victim

A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, who first reported the man to McNeese State University Police in December 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Christopher Redeaux, 21, of Jennings, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 11 before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to one count of interstate transmission of extortionate communication.

According to his guilty plea, Redeaux obtained nude pictures of a woman with whom he had a relationship. After their relationship ended, he threatened to publish the pictures on the internet if the woman did not provide more.

After obtaining additional pictures, Redeaux posted some of the photos to Facebook using a fictitious account. He then sent a friend request to the victim and her friends.

The victim later encountered Redeaux at school, and he invited her to his dorm room, where she rejected his sexual advances, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Days later, Redeaux began to harass her through an online account and telephone calls. He ended his last conversation with the victim by saying, “Yup, sending your pics.”

The victim filed a complaint with McNeese State University Police on Dec. 2, 2015. Redeaux was arrested on several state charges, including cyberstalking, sexual battery and cyberbullying, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Redeaux’s cell phone was searched and a folder containing the nude photos of the victim was found.

Redeaux faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set a Dec. 6, 2017 sentencing date.

The FBI, McNeese State University Police and the Greater Houston Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jamilla A. Bynog and T. Forrest Phillips are prosecuting the case.

