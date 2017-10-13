Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of female victim

There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...More >>
A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.More >>
A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday. Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them. Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt. Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center o...More >>
A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping two girls in Sulphur after stealing a truck they were seated in, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.More >>
Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Friday night football weather will still be warm, but no rain is expected so it should still be a nice evening. The weekend will start off similarly, with mostly sunny skies. However, the humidity will be back, so it will feel very warm.More >>
