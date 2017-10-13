Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of fema - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of female victim

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, who first reported the man to McNeese State University Police in December 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Christopher Redeaux, 21, of Jennings, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 11 before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to one count of interstate transmission of extortionate communication.

According to his guilty plea, Redeaux obtained nude pictures of a woman with whom he had a relationship. After their relationship ended, he threatened to publish the pictures on the internet if the woman did not provide more.

After obtaining additional pictures, Redeaux posted some of the photos to Facebook using a fictitious account. He then sent a friend request to the victim and her friends.

The victim later encountered Redeaux at school, and he invited her to his dorm room, where she rejected his sexual advances, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Days later, Redeaux began to harass her through an online account and telephone calls. He ended his last conversation with the victim by saying, “Yup, sending your pics.”

The victim filed a complaint with McNeese State University Police on Dec. 2, 2015. Redeaux was arrested on several state charges, including cyberstalking, sexual battery and cyberbullying, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Redeaux’s cell phone was searched and a folder containing the nude photos of the victim was found.

Redeaux faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set a Dec. 6, 2017 sentencing date.

The FBI, McNeese State University Police and the Greater Houston Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jamilla A. Bynog and T. Forrest Phillips are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TDL Week 7: High school football scores

    TDL Week 7: High school football scores

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:50:03 GMT

    There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...

    More >>

    There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...

    More >>

  • Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of female victim

    Jennings man pleads guilty to posting nude photos online of female victim

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:34:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

    More >>

    A Jennings man has pleaded guilty to posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Man accused of flashing women at Civic Center found guilty on seven of nine charges

    Man accused of flashing women at Civic Center found guilty on seven of nine charges

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:16:56 GMT
    Trevis Syntel Barber (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Trevis Syntel Barber (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday. Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them. Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt. Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center o...

    More >>

    A six-person jury found Trevis Barber guilty of obscenity in state district court Friday. Barber was charged with nine counts of obscenity. The jury found Barber guilty as charged on three of the counts, found him guilty of attempted obscenity on four of the charges and not guilty on two of them. Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Judge Robert Wyatt. Barber was arrested in February 2017 after numerous complaints of a man exposing himself to women at the Lake Charles Civic Center o...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly