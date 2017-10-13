Beaumont man pleads guilty to kidnapping two children in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beaumont man pleads guilty to kidnapping two children in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping two girls in Sulphur after stealing a truck they were seated in, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Henry Dwight Moore, 23, of Beaumont, Texas, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 11 before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to one count of kidnapping.

According to his guilty plea, on Dec. 13, 2015 Moore drove a black truck into a Lowe’s parking lot, where he stole a customer’s purse who had walked away from it to return a shopping cart, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After seeing Moore take the purse, a bystander jumped into the back of Moore’s truck as he drove away.

The truck’s engine died, and that's when the bystander attempted to confront Moore - but Moore got the engine started again and sped off, leaving the bystander in the truck bed.

Eventually the bystander pleaded to be let out of the back of the truck. Moore stopped and allowed the bystander to leave, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Moore continued westbound on I-10 in the rain. He lost control and struck the side of a Toyota Tundra truck.

After the accident, Moore’s truck died again, and he and the Tundra pulled over to the side of the road.

After the Tundra owner exited the truck and walked to the passenger side to inspect the damage, Moore jumped into the driver’s seat of the Tundra and drove off - and inside the Tundra were the owner’s daughters, ages 5 and 7.

Moore told the girls he was going to drop them off at a police station, but he didn’t, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He abandoned the car and the girls on the side of the road after reaching Orange, Texas. One of the girls located her father’s cell phone and was able to reach help.

Moore faces up to life in prison, not more than five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set a Dec. 6, 2017 sentencing date.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog is prosecuting the case.

