Oct. 14 statewide results: Schroder, Edwards head to runoff for treasurer; 3 amendments pass

Louisiana voters have chosen two candidates to face off in a November runoff for state treasurer and have approved three state constitutional amendments.

The results of the Oct. 14 election are complete but unofficial until verified by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Derrick Edwards, D, New Orleans, received 125,503 votes (31 percent) and John Schroder, R, Covington, received 96,440 votes (24 percent) for the office of state treasurer. The runoff election will be held Nov. 18.

Angele Davis, R, Baton Rouge, received 86,880 votes (22 percent), Terry Hughes, R, Lafayette, received 11,117 votes (3 percent), and Joseph D. Little, Libertarian, Ponchatoula, received 8,767 votes (2 percent) for state treasurer.

Schroder previously served as a Louisiana state representative. Edwards, the only Democrat in the race, works as an attorney in New Orleans and has not previously held an elected office.

John Kennedy held the position from January 2000 until January 2017, when he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Former Assistant Treasurer Ron Henson took over as interim state treasurer after Kennedy resigned, but did not run in the special election.

Three constitutional amendments also passed on Saturday: an exemption of property taxes for construction sites, a homestead exemption for the unmarried surviving spouses of emergency responders killed on duty, and the dedication of any new gas taxes toward transportation and capital transit infrastructure projects.

Approved amendments:

CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites

Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(N))

The amendment received 266,133 "yes" votes (66 percent) and 139,549 "no" votes (34 percent).

CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) -- Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse

Do you support an amendment to authorize an exemption from ad valorem property tax for the total assessed value of the homestead of an unmarried surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as an emergency medical responder, technician, paramedic, volunteer firefighter, or a law enforcement or fire protection officer? (Effective January 1, 2018) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(M)(1)

The amendment received 272,042 "yes" votes (67 percent) and 131,704 "no" votes (33 percent).

CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) -- Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund

Do you support an amendment that would dedicate any new tax levied on gasoline, diesel, and special fuels into the Construction Subfund, which solely shall be used for project delivery, construction, and maintenance of transportation and capital transit infrastructure projects and not for funding for the payment of employee wages and related benefits or employee retirement benefits? (Amends Article VII, Section 27(B))

The amendment received 213,433 "yes" votes (53 percent) and 188,263 "no" votes (47 percent).

