FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Only thing that stands between us and Fall-like temperatures, is a hot, sunny weekend!

Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Friday night football weather will still be warm, but no rain is expected so it should still be a nice evening.

The weekend will start off similarly, with mostly sunny skies. However, the humidity will be back, so it will feel very warm. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. Sunday will also be a warm day. We will have a few clouds build up in the afternoon ahead of another cold front that we are expecting to pass over by early Monday morning. As the front gets ready to pass, we will likely see a few pop up showers in the afternoon on Sunday. This will not be an all-day event and will quickly pass.

Monday’s cold front should come through sometime in the early morning hours, which will help keep temperatures cool during the afternoon. Skies will be clearing throughout the day with breezy conditions. Highs are only forecasted to be in the upper 70s! Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s, so it will almost feel cold compared to the hot weather we have now!

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with sunny skies and low temperatures. I’m putting the afternoon high at only 78 degrees! Along with the cooler temperatures, we will also have lower humidity! This is more of what the fall should feel like!

By the end of the week and into next weekend, we will still have mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected as a high pressure center is expected to dominate our area. Temperatures will slowly warm back up from the low 80s in the afternoon and will eventually will be in only the mid 80s for the high! Overnight lows will be warming up as well. So, it will be a little warmer, but overall, it will still much more like fall weather and should stay around these temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Hurricane Ophelia is still in the Atlantic and is a category two. The good news is, she does not pose any threat to the United States. Ophelia will continue to track east toward Europe and will greatly weaken before making a landfall near Ireland.

