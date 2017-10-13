Vincent Settlement Elementary named 2017 National Blue Ribbon School

Vincent Settlement Elementary has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School, one of only six in Louisiana.

Friday morning, there was a schoolwide ceremony to celebrate the achievement.

Hundreds of students, along with faculty and staff, celebrated consecutive years of academic excellence which helped them to be selected for the award.

Julee Spann, the school's former principal, said to be recognized on the national level makes all the hard work worth it.

"Everybody likes to have that recognition for hard work once in a while," said Spann. "That's not why we do it but it's nice for this little country school to get recognized at the national level."

It's the second time since 2008 that Vincent Settlement Elementary was named one of only six schools in Louisiana as a National Blue Ribbon School, something both current Principal Carla Williams and former Principal Spann said can be attributed to community involvement.

"The community and the parents are in this school everyday," said Williams. "They hold values and morals with high regard within their homes and that carries over to our community and school campus."

Moving forward, Williams said she wants to continue the legacy of excellence Spann left behind.

"Hold the standard high, and you can always grow and improve no matter how great you are," said Williams. "There's some areas you can work toward personally, and that personal growth expands out to our school."

Spann and Williams will also attend an awards ceremony later this year in Washington, D.C.

