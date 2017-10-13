TRAFFIC: Exit ramp from I-210 WB to I-10 EB remains closed due to road construction

Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Friday night football weather will still be warm, but no rain is expected so it should still be a nice evening. The weekend will start off similarly, with mostly sunny skies. However, the humidity will be back, so it will feel very warm.