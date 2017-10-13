TRAFFIC: Exit ramp from I-210 WB to I-10 EB remains closed due t - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Exit ramp from I-210 WB to I-10 EB remains closed due to road construction

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound remains closed due to road construction.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Only thing that stands between us and Fall-like temperatures, is a hot, sunny weekend!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Only thing that stands between us and Fall-like temperatures, is a hot, sunny weekend!

    Friday, October 13 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-10-13 19:27:48 GMT
    Another hot sunny day on SaturdayAnother hot sunny day on Saturday

    Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Friday night football weather will still be warm, but no rain is expected so it should still be a nice evening. The weekend will start off similarly, with mostly sunny skies. However, the humidity will be back, so it will feel very warm. 

    More >>

    Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer overnight, only cooling to the lower 70s. North of I-10 could still see the 60s, but will still not be as cool. Friday night football weather will still be warm, but no rain is expected so it should still be a nice evening. The weekend will start off similarly, with mostly sunny skies. However, the humidity will be back, so it will feel very warm. 

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: President Trump's plan on Iran

    WATCH LIVE: President Trump's plan on Iran

    Friday, October 13 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-10-13 16:55:31 GMT
    Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump will deliver remarks regarding the administration’s plan for Iran from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will deliver remarks regarding the administration’s plan for Iran from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Friday, October 13 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-10-13 11:29:01 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly