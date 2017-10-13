TRAFFIC: Exit ramp from I-210 WB to I-10 EB remains closed due t - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Exit ramp from I-210 WB to I-10 EB remains closed due to road construction

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The exit ramp from I-210 westbound to I-10 eastbound remains closed due to road construction.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: President Trump's plan on Iran

    WATCH LIVE: President Trump's plan on Iran

    Friday, October 13 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-10-13 16:55:31 GMT
    Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump will deliver remarks regarding the administration’s plan for Iran from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will deliver remarks regarding the administration’s plan for Iran from the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Friday, October 13 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-10-13 11:29:01 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • SPIRIT SCHOOL: Grand Lake High School

    SPIRIT SCHOOL: Grand Lake High School

    Friday, October 13 2017 5:13 AM EDT2017-10-13 09:13:19 GMT
    (Source: Grand Lake High School)(Source: Grand Lake High School)
    This week marks week five and our spirit school is Grand Lake High School in Cameron Parish.  'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana. From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit.  If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact ...More >>
    This week marks week five and our spirit school is Grand Lake High School in Cameron Parish.  'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana. From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit.  If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly