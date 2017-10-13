TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry service suspended until further notice

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
For the first time in 60 years, a hotel has opened in Cameron Parish. A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted Thursday afternoon with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser in attendance. "Obviously, it helps support all of the industry going on around here," said Nungesser. "It's also going to be an anchor for tourism, giving a quality place for tourists to stay and see the beautiful areas south of here." Byron Gibbs is a Cameron Parish resident. He said he's looking ...More >>
Three adults are facing charges of negligent homicide after a toddler died from injuries sustained during a house fire in Merryville.More >>
There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...More >>
