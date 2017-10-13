FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead but fall truly arrives next week

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s to lower 70s around Southwest Louisiana as plenty of sunshine is ahead today which will again warm afternoon temperatures into the lower 90s. A little higher humidity means the return of the dreaded heat index, with feels like temperatures reaching the middle to even upper 90s briefly this afternoon.

If you evening plans include heading out to any of the outdoor events this evening such as high school football or the free movie tonight at Prien Lake Park, look for a nice night as temperatures fall into the 70s after sunset, but it won’t feel as comfortable as a normal October night with lows overnight almost 10 degrees above normal.

Sunshine returns for Saturday with highs tomorrow back in the lower 90s and heat index values in the lower 100s, so dress for the heat if you’ll be participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Lake Charles Amphitheater beginning at 10:00 a.m. as temperatures will warm into the middle 80s by the end of the walk.

A few showers will arrive beginning Sunday as moisture increases with onshore winds off the Gulf ahead of a strong cold front that will push through late Sunday night into Monday morning. By Monday, any leftover showers should be ending by around sunrise as temperatures take a plummet through the day, fall into the 70s and continuing to drop well into the 50s by Tuesday morning as our first real fall cold front of the season arrives.

Tuesday will be rather pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lows again in the 50s with a gradual warm-up returning by the latter half of next week.

The tropics remain quiet other than Hurricane Ophelia which continues to head out to sea and could affect England by next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry