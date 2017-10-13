WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bank robbery suspects still at larg - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bank robbery suspects still at large

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC) (Source: Jason Rivera / KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order that he believes will provide Americans with improved access to healthcare.

Former Lake Charles Deputy Police Chief T.J. Bell now faces a third criminal charge connected to this supervision of a clerk at the police department.

Law officers this morning are still looking for two bank robbery suspects considered armed and dangerous. Police say they robbed the Westlake branch of Whitney Bank Thursday morning.

Three people are in jail for negligent homicide in connection with the death of a toddler in a Merryville house fire last week. 

The Louisiana Department of Corrections is planning to free a wave of non-violent offenders on Nov. 1. As the date nears, the Calcasieu district attorney warns our area could be even more vulnerable to an influx of criminals.

For the first time in 60 years, a new hotel has opened in Cameron Parish.

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is Grand Lake High School.

And a feature on the iPhone meant to be a convenience to users turns into a convenient way to expose yourself to predators.

In weather, Friday will have more sunny skies with little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

