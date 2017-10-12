New hotel opens in Cameron Parish for first time in 60 years - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New hotel opens in Cameron Parish for first time in 60 years

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) -

For the first time in 60 years, a hotel has opened in Cameron Parish. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted Thursday afternoon with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser in attendance.

"Obviously, it helps support all of the industry going on around here," said Nungesser. "It's also going to be an anchor for tourism, giving a quality place for tourists to stay and see the beautiful areas south of here."

Byron Gibbs is a Cameron Parish resident. He said he's looking forward to how the hotel keeps tourists in the region.

"I think it's a major improvement," Gibbs said. "It's going to allow access to people coming in and wanting to stay."

The hotel has a total of 62 rooms, each with a kitchen, among other amenities. 

"I think we might be supplying them with some food and things like that, too," said Jim Brown, owner of Brown's Grocery in Hackberry. "They need food, of course."

Right now, employees at the new hotel say 155 night stays have been booked at Mainstay. It created about 15 new jobs for Cameron Parish.

