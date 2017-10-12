Sports Person of the Week - Bryce Buquet

The Yellow Jackets of Iowa have proven week in and week out to be the pride of Southwest Louisiana. Iowa has posted a 6-0 record thanks to an explosive offense and an immovable defense.



"We work our butts off in the summer to be great like this and we don't expect anything less," Bryce Buquet said.

"I'll take it. Every day of the week. We understand the toughness of our district and every week we're going to give everybody's best shot," Tommy Johns said. "We can't take any team lightly that's for sure."

Week six the Jackets were hit with adversity. Star safety Darious Daniels was out with an injury vs St. Louis. Fellow safety Bryce Buquet exhibited the next man up mentality, by grabbing three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

"I happened to be in the right place, at the right time, game planning," Buquet said. "Me moving to where Darious came from, I just had to work that much harder to try and fill his shoes."

"What we run defensively, we rely heavily on our free safety," Johns added. "Bryce did a heck of a job of stepping up and filling his shoes, the whole defense kind of went on his momentum and it helped the entire team out in a win."



Buquet has made a mark in this defense so far this season by posting 15 solo tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five interceptions. The senior has continued to be a rock on this veteran defense.

"Obviously what we saw what he did last week and what he can handle from the mental standpoint, were just going to keep adding onto what we've been doing," Johns said. "Which allows us more freedom down the road when Darious comes back."



"I keep telling the guys, 1-0 each week," Buquet said. "Can't take anybody lightly. Its football, you never know what could happen."

