3 suspects charged with death of toddler in Merryville house fire

By KPLC Digital Staff
Katherine St. Romain (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office) Katherine St. Romain (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office)
Wayne Hammond (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office) Wayne Hammond (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office)
Sandra Sibley (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office) Sandra Sibley (Source: State Fire Marshal's Office)
MERRYVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Three suspects are being charged with the death of a toddler after he suffered second- and third-degree burns in a Merryville house fire. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, three adults and two children – ages 8 years and 22 months – were in a home in Merryville.

The three adults - Katherine St. Romain, 29, Sandra Sibley, 53, and Wayne Hammond, 30 - were in a bedroom, while the children played unsupervised in another room, said Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the State Fire Marshal's Office.

All three adults admitted to having smoked crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana, said Thompson.

As the children were playing, the 8-year-old grabbed a cigarette lighter and set fire to a blanket the toddler was hiding under.

The 8-year-old ran to tell the adults about the fire but couldn't get their attention - St. Romain, the children's mother, admitted to authorities that she heard the children screaming and did not immediately act, said Thompson

The child then ran to a neighbor's home, who rushed over to save the toddler - Ja'Ceion St. Romain - from the fire.

The toddler, who suffered second- and third-degree burns to his entire body, was taken to a local hospital, and died a few days later.

All three adults are facing charges of negligent homicide, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and illegal possession of both Schedule I and II CDS.

St. Romain is also facing two counts of improper supervision of a minor, said Thompson.

Bond has been set for each adult at $1,515,000.

