TDL Week 7: High school football scores

There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile.

Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight.

SCORE UPDATE: Basile wins, 28-26.

Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming.

Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win last week, but it's the first district game for Welsh.

Welsh is also the top team in KPLC Sports Director Brady Renard's weekly Top 7.

Friday night games

GAME OF THE WEEK: Lake Arthur (4-1) at Welsh (5-0)

Sulphur (3-2) at LaGrange (2-3)

New Iberia (2-4) at Barbe (5-1)

Jennings (3-2) at Westlake (2-4)

Rosepine (5-1) at Pickering (0-6)

East Beauregard (2-3) at DeQuincy (3-3)

Hamilton Christian (1-4) at Grand Lake (1-4)

Merryville (2-4) at South Cameron (0-5)

Washington-Marion (2-4) at St. Louis (2-4)

St. Edmund (5-1) at Oberlin (5-1)

Acadiana (6-0) at Sam Houston (3-3)

Iowa (6-0) at South Beauregard (0-5)

Vinton (1-4) at Oakdale (1-5)

