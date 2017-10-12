3 men in SWLA plead guilty to illegally re-entering United States

Three men have pleaded guilty to illegally entering the United States after having previously been removed from the country.

Two men were arrested in Calcasieu Parish, and one man was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Manuel Vargas-Perez, 46, of Nicaragua, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of reentry by an alien without permission after removal.

According to his guilty plea, law enforcement officers conducted a roadside stop on the vehicle Vargas-Perez was driving in Calcasieu Parish on July 3, 2017. He had no identification and told officers he was from Nicaragua. It was discovered that he had been deported before and had not obtained permission to return to the United States.

Vargas-Perez faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Marco Antonio Reyes-Escutia, 42, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of reentry by an alien without permission after removal.

Sulphur Police arrested Reyes-Escutia on July 10, 2017 on a charge of stealing from a local retail store. Border Patrol agents interviewed Reyes-Escutia, who admitted to being in the U.S. illegally.

Reyes-Escutia was arrested and removed once in 2010, twice in 2012 and once in 2013.

Reyes-Escutia faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set sentencing for January 12, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lucas Rosales-Arcos, 32, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of reentry by an alien without permission after removal.

Rosales-Arcos had previously been removed from the U.S. twice.

According to his guilty plea, Jennings Police arrested Rosales-Arcos on May 27, 2017 for domestic battery. Border Patrol agents interviewed Roseles-Arcos, who admitted to being in the U.S. illegally.

He was removed from the country in September of 2013 and April of 2014, and had not obtained permission to return.

Rosales-Arcos faces up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set sentencing for February 20, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

