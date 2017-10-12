CONSIDER THIS: Time to vote

The Louisiana Department of Corrections is planning to free a wave of non-violent offenders on Nov. 1. As the date nears, the Calcasieu district attorney warns our area could be even more vulnerable to an influx of criminals.More >>
There are 13 high school football games to choose from this Friday night, but, first... there's one game Thursday night: U.S. 190 and District 4-1A rivals Elton at Basile. Elton (4-1, 2-1) enters the game coming off its first loss, 27-21 to St. Edmund. After beginning the year 1-3, Basile (3-3, 2-1) has won two straight. Friday night, KPLC's Game of the Week takes us to Welsh, where the Greyhounds host Lake Arthur for homecoming. Lake Arthur (4-1, 1-0) opened district with a win la...
Three men have pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States - two in Calcasieu Parish, and one in Jeff Davis Parish, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Whitney Bank in Westlake was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye has confirmed.
According to Calcasieu Parish School officials, alcohol was on the campus of Washington-Marion High School during the homecoming tailgating event last Friday. Among the tailgaters was a man who set up an improvised bar, which clearly features several bottles of alcoholic beverages.
