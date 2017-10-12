Alcohol on school property at Washington-Marion

According to Calcasieu Parish School officials, alcohol was on the campus of Washington-Marion High School during the homecoming tailgating event last Friday.

Among the tailgaters was a man who set up an improvised bar, which clearly features several bottles of alcoholic beverages.

It is against the law to bring alcohol onto school property.

Despite providing security inside and outside the game, school officials admit they weren't able to keep liquor off the high school campus.

"Now that it's been brought to our attention that there was some alcohol there, we will make sure the proper number of security is provided, the right security is provided and they will looking to ensure that we remain alcohol-free," said Robert Pete, Calcasieu Parish director of high schools.

School officials say the Lake Charles Education Collaboration Inc., obtained permission from Washington-Marion High School Principal Jacqueline Shelton to hold the tailgate event on school property.

