FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies persist with temperatures slowly warming back up

Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. We will also have cool temperatures in the morning. Temperatures will begin cooling down much quicker after sunset and we will eventually get back to the 60s! North of I-10, could see the lower 60s.

Friday will have more sunny skies with little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s. So, it will still be warm, and look like summer, but it will still not ‘feel’ like summer. The humidity will still be considered low and will be nice outside. Friday night football should be a great time to get outside!

The weekend will not be much different with mostly sunny skies. However, the humidity will start to rise, so it will feel very warm. Sunday will also have a few clouds build up in the afternoon ahead of another cold front that we are expecting to pass over by Monday.

Monday’s cold front should come through sometime in the afternoon, but we could see a few showers Sunday and into Monday morning. Not much moisture is associated with this front, so we are not expecting very much rain, if any at all. Therefore, rain chances are down to only 20%.

This front will push through, and should cool, not only the humidity, but the temperatures as well! We should get more to the normal for this time of the year with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s for the high, and upper 50s to the low 60s for the overnight lows!

By the end of the week and into next weekend, we will still have mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected as a high pressure center is expected to dominate our area. Temperatures will slowly warm back up from the low 80s in the afternoon and will eventually will be in only the mid 80s for the high! Overnight lows will be warming up as well. Initially after the front passes, we will get down into the 50s, then the 60s will return.

There is also hurricane Ophelia in the Atlantic. The good news is, she does not pose any threat to the United States. Ophelia will continue to track east toward Europe.

