Grand jury indicts former LC deputy chief T.J Bell on one count of abuse of office

Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. We will also have cool temperatures in the morning. Temperatures will begin cooling down much quicker after sunset and we will eventually get back to the 60s! North of I-10, could see the lower 60s. Friday will have more sunny skies with little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s.More >>
Through tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. We will also have cool temperatures in the morning. Temperatures will begin cooling down much quicker after sunset and we will eventually get back to the 60s! North of I-10, could see the lower 60s. Friday will have more sunny skies with little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s.More >>
Whitney Bank in Westlake was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye has confirmed.More >>
Whitney Bank in Westlake was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye has confirmed.More >>
A former Lake Charles deputy chief was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. T.J. Bell, was indicted on one count of abuse of office. While he was in office between Nov. 2013 and March 2016, Bell knowingly and intentionally used his office and position to compel and coerce a Lake Charles Police Department records clerk, Jeanine Blaney, in completing his college homework and assignments during Blaney's regular work hours. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A former Lake Charles deputy chief was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. T.J. Bell, was indicted on one count of abuse of office. While he was in office between Nov. 2013 and March 2016, Bell knowingly and intentionally used his office and position to compel and coerce a Lake Charles Police Department records clerk, Jeanine Blaney, in completing his college homework and assignments during Blaney's regular work hours. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
For Hollie Declouette, watching her God sister struggle with drug abuse was difficult. What she didn't realize, was how she would play a major part in her recovery.More >>
For Hollie Declouette, watching her God sister struggle with drug abuse was difficult. What she didn't realize, was how she would play a major part in her recovery.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>