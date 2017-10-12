Grand jury indicts former LC deputy chief T.J Bell on one count of abuse of office

A former Lake Charles deputy chief was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

T.J. Bell was indicted on one count of abuse of office.

According to the indictment, while Bell was in office, he used his office and position to "compel and coerce" a Lake Charles Police Department records clerk, Jeanine Blaney, to complete his McNeese homework and assignments during Blaney's regular work hours.

Bell is still under indictment on two other charges - public payroll fraud and malfeasance in office. He is accused of allowing Blaney to put in for regular and overtime hours she didn't work.

Bell was fired in 2015 amid allegations that he allowed Blaney to be paid for time that she had not worked.

The Lake Charles Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board upheld his firing, although 14th Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Wilson later overturned that decision, reinstating Bell.

However, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal reversed Wilson's decision and upheld Bell's firing. Last month, the state Supreme Court affirmed the 3rd Circuit's decision.

