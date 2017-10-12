Two men rob Westlake bank at gunpoint, flee in bank employee's c - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two men rob Westlake bank at gunpoint, flee in bank employee's car

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kaitlin Rust / KPLC) (Source: Kaitlin Rust / KPLC)
Sampson Street in Westlake (Source: Google Maps) Sampson Street in Westlake (Source: Google Maps)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Whitney Bank in Westlake was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye has confirmed.

Wilrye said that at 10:37 a.m., two people entered the bank, brandished firearms and demanded money.

They took an undisclosed amount of money, employee's wallets and stole an employee's vehicle.

The men headed south toward the interstate in a gray 2009 Toyota Camry, with license plate WLT245.

