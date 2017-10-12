Two men rob Westlake bank at gunpoint, flee in bank employee's car

Whitney Bank in Westlake was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye has confirmed.

Wilrye said that at 10:37 a.m., two people entered the bank, brandished firearms and demanded money.

They took an undisclosed amount of money, employee's wallets and stole an employee's vehicle.

The men headed south toward the interstate in a gray 2009 Toyota Camry, with license plate WLT245.

Heavy law enforcement presence at Whitney Bank in Westlake #KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/AyvwBM5q9x — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustKPLC) October 12, 2017

